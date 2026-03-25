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Jazeera Airways: Strategic Shift Amid Airspace Closure

Jazeera Airways has moved its operations to Al Qaisumah airport in Saudi Arabia due to the closure of Kuwait's airspace amidst the Iran crisis. The airline's CEO announced this strategic decision, highlighting ongoing flights to seven countries and the uncertainty of when Kuwait's airspace will reopen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:36 IST
Jazeera Airways: Strategic Shift Amid Airspace Closure

In response to the Iran crisis, Jazeera Airways has adjusted its strategy, shifting operations to Al Qaisumah airport in Saudi Arabia. This move follows the closure of Kuwait's airspace.

The CEO of Jazeera Airways announced that the airline is now operating flights to seven different countries out of Saudi Arabia. However, these flights are still recognized as departing from Kuwait.

As of now, there remains uncertainty about when Kuwait's airspace might reopen, leaving the airline to continue its operations from its new temporary base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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