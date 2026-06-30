Delhi Charts Electric Future with Ambitious EV Policy-2026 Launch

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the rollout of the Delhi EV Policy-2026, which is set to take effect on July 1. The new strategy builds on the 2020 EV policy, which initially aimed to boost electric vehicle adoption in the city.

Addressing the shortcomings of its predecessor, the 2026 policy incorporates mandatory electrification phases across various vehicle categories, alongside incentives, to expedite electric mobility. Significant reforms include a mandatory electrification timeline extending to March 2030, infrastructure overhaul, and a reinforced institutional framework.

A notable change is the policy’s broader financial and structural overhaul. The state enhances its financial framework to ensure sufficient resources for policy execution, marking the EV Policy-2026 as a major step towards transforming Delhi's transport ecosystem into a cleaner, sustainable model.