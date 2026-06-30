Fuel Crisis in Russia: Surging Prices Amidst Infrastructure Strikes

Independent Filling Stations In Russia Have Begun Selling Fuel For More Than Roubles A Litre For The First Time

In a significant turn of events, independent filling stations in Russia have begun selling gasoline and diesel over 100 roubles per liter, marking a first in the region. The price surge is attributed to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, leading to an unprecedented spike in fuel prices.

To cope with the soaring market conditions, these stations have updated their systems to display prices up to 140 roubles per liter. Meanwhile, larger chains managed by integrated oil companies have kept prices closer to pre-crisis levels, adhering to informal regulatory agreements on price controls, traders reported.

The disparity in pricing has resulted in quick sell-outs at major outlets, leading to temporary closures. Despite President Putin's reassurances, the challenges in fuel production and distribution, marked by slow deliveries and insufficient stock, persist, severely straining the market.