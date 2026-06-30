Fuel Crisis in Russia: Surging Prices Amidst Infrastructure Strikes

Russian independent filling stations are selling fuel over 100 roubles per liter due to Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries. This has led to severe fuel restrictions, especially in southern Russia and Ukraine. As a result, stations have made updates to sell fuel up to 140 roubles per liter. Major oil companies keep prices lower but are experiencing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Independent Filling Stations In Russia Have Begun Selling Fuel For More Than Roubles A Litre For The First Time | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:53 IST
Fuel Crisis in Russia: Surging Prices Amidst Infrastructure Strikes
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In a significant turn of events, independent filling stations in Russia have begun selling gasoline and diesel over 100 roubles per liter, marking a first in the region. The price surge is attributed to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, leading to an unprecedented spike in fuel prices.

To cope with the soaring market conditions, these stations have updated their systems to display prices up to 140 roubles per liter. Meanwhile, larger chains managed by integrated oil companies have kept prices closer to pre-crisis levels, adhering to informal regulatory agreements on price controls, traders reported.

The disparity in pricing has resulted in quick sell-outs at major outlets, leading to temporary closures. Despite President Putin's reassurances, the challenges in fuel production and distribution, marked by slow deliveries and insufficient stock, persist, severely straining the market.

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