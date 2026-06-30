Drone Deliveries Take Off in Texas: Wonder's Bold Move

By Waylon Cunningham June Diners In Dallas And Other Texas Cities Will Soon Be Able To Order Food Deliveries By Drone Directly To Their Doorstep From Dozens Of Restaurant Brands

Wonder, the parent company of Grubhub, announced Tuesday that it will soon launch drone food deliveries in Dallas and other Texas cities. Starting in January 2027, customers will be able to order food deliveries by drone from numerous restaurant brands via Wonder's foodhalls.

The company plans to initially roll out drone deliveries in Dallas before expanding to other major Texas cities. This initiative is part of a broader push into the low-altitude economy, which aims to offer cheaper, faster, and fresher food deliveries. Rivals such as DoorDash and Uber Eats are also exploring drone and robotic delivery solutions.

Wonder's North American CEO, Tony Hoggett, emphasized the importance of speed in maintaining food quality. The drone operations in Texas will be managed by Zipline, a company with existing partnerships in multiple sectors. Wonder, which has been expanding rapidly through acquisitions like Grubhub and Spyce, is preparing for an IPO by 2027.