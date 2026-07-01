In a significant policy shift, the United States Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Anthropic's advanced AI models Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The approval follows a two-week-long collaborative evaluation process between the government and the AI company, aimed at ensuring the models align with national security requirements.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the lifting of restrictions in a social media announcement, highlighting the cooperative efforts to strengthen AI leadership in the U.S. Concurrently, Anthropic posted an update expressing gratitude to users for their patience and confirming the resumption of access.

The temporary export restrictions, imposed earlier due to security concerns, had paused the models' deployment. However, this latest development indicates a shift towards joint regulatory oversight, paving the way for the wider rollout of Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, with further updates expected soon.