US Lifts Export Controls on Anthropic's Frontier AI Models

The United States has lifted export controls on Anthropic’s AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, after comprehensive evaluations. This decision follows collaborative efforts between the US government and Anthropic, marking a significant step towards enhanced AI leadership and allowing Anthropic to restore access to its advanced models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:27 IST
US Lifts Export Controls on Anthropic's Frontier AI Models
Representative Image (Photo/@OfficialINDIAai). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant policy shift, the United States Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Anthropic's advanced AI models Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The approval follows a two-week-long collaborative evaluation process between the government and the AI company, aimed at ensuring the models align with national security requirements.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the lifting of restrictions in a social media announcement, highlighting the cooperative efforts to strengthen AI leadership in the U.S. Concurrently, Anthropic posted an update expressing gratitude to users for their patience and confirming the resumption of access.

The temporary export restrictions, imposed earlier due to security concerns, had paused the models' deployment. However, this latest development indicates a shift towards joint regulatory oversight, paving the way for the wider rollout of Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, with further updates expected soon.

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