ADB Approves $200 Million to Help Sri Lanka Rebuild After Cyclone Ditwah

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million emergency assistance package to help Sri Lanka recover from the widespread destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which struck the country in late 2025. The financial support is expected to speed up the rebuilding of damaged infrastructure, restore livelihoods, and strengthen communities against future climate-related disasters.

The package includes a $100 million regular loan, a $100 million concessional loan from ADB's ordinary capital resources, and a $500,000 technical assistance grant that will support project implementation, improve preparedness, and maintain quality standards throughout the reconstruction process.

Climate-Resilient Reconstruction for Communities

Cyclone Ditwah made landfall on 28 November 2025, bringing intense rainfall, floods, and landslides that affected 22 districts across Sri Lanka. The disaster damaged transport networks, irrigation systems, homes, and farmland, leaving thousands of families struggling to recover while adding pressure to the country's ongoing economic challenges.

ADB Country Director for Sri Lanka Shannon Cowlin said the emergency assistance will help restore critical services, support affected households and farmers, and rebuild damaged infrastructure using stronger, climate-resilient designs that can better withstand future disasters.

Under the Post-Cyclone Ditwah Reconstruction and Livelihood Support Project, priority national and rural roads will be rehabilitated with upgraded drainage systems, slope stabilization measures, and repairs to road surfaces and supporting structures. These improvements will restore safer access to schools, hospitals, markets, and workplaces while reducing the risk of damage during extreme weather events.

Support for Farmers and Families to Rebuild Lives

The project will also repair damaged irrigation systems, including tanks, canals, and water management structures, while strengthening dam safety planning to improve long-term water security. Restoring irrigation facilities will allow farmers to resume cultivation more quickly, strengthen food production, and reduce the impact of future environmental shocks.

Smallholder paddy farmers affected by the cyclone will receive livelihood assistance to replace lost agricultural inputs and restart production. Families whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed will receive staged grants through an owner-driven housing reconstruction program, allowing them to rebuild safer and more resilient homes as construction milestones are verified.

The reconstruction project will be carried out through Sri Lankan government agencies responsible for transport, irrigation, agriculture, and disaster recovery, with technical support from project implementation consultants and regular monitoring by ADB.