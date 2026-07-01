ADB Approves $182.89 Million to Upgrade Karnataka Public Schools

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan worth $182.89 million to help Karnataka strengthen its public school system, giving more than one million students better access to quality education and improved learning opportunities. The programme will place special focus on female students and children from disadvantaged communities, helping them build stronger academic foundations and prepare for higher education and future careers.

The financing will support the Strengthening Karnataka Public Schools Program, which will create 500 integrated public school clusters offering uninterrupted education from pre-primary to secondary levels. The initiative is designed to improve the quality of teaching, modernize classrooms, and create learning environments that meet the needs of today's students.

Modern Classrooms and Better Skills for Future Careers

The programme will strengthen teacher training, improve curriculum design, upgrade assessment systems, and enhance school governance across the state. It will also expand science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education while introducing industry-aligned skills modules that reflect changing workforce demands.

Students will receive modern life skills education that promotes social inclusion, gender equality, and the protection of women and girls. These lessons are expected to help young people develop practical skills, confidence, and workplace readiness while creating clearer pathways to employment and higher education.

Karnataka is one of India's fastest-growing states and has a young population, with around 70% of its people falling within the working-age group. Even with this demographic advantage, only 48.3% of students complete secondary education, and nearly one-third of young people do not have the skills needed for college or employment. Addressing these gaps is considered essential for the state's ambition to strengthen its position as a global technology hub.

Global Partnership Supports Education Transformation

ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said the programme will help Karnataka build future-ready public schools, particularly in underserved areas, giving students stronger learning opportunities and better prospects for employment and higher education.

The initiative will be financed through ADB's results-based lending model and marks the bank's first large-scale support for public school transformation in India. The programme aligns with Karnataka's education reforms and India's National Education Policy 2020.

ADB's funding will be complemented by a $10 million grant from the International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd), which supports lower-middle-income countries in expanding access to quality education and skills development. IFFEd Chief Executive Officer Karthik Krishnan said the partnership demonstrates how international financing can multiply investment in education while supporting national priorities and helping young people prepare for tomorrow's economy.