AI Boom Sparks Asian Factory Surge Amid Eurozone Manufacturing Resilience

The Eurozone's manufacturing output had its strongest quarter since early 2022, with notable growth in Asian manufacturing driven by AI demand. However, geopolitical tensions and energy costs pose risks. The Eurozone's inflation fell below expectations, driven by lower oil prices. Asian economies saw robust factory activity despite mounting raw material costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Euro Zone Manufacturing Output Closed Out Its Best Quarter Since Early Last Month While An Ai Boom Powered Asian Producers | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:53 IST
AI Boom Sparks Asian Factory Surge Amid Eurozone Manufacturing Resilience
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Recent business surveys reveal a robust quarter for Eurozone manufacturing, marking its best performance since early 2022. This comes as the AI boom propels Asian producers amidst geopolitical tensions tied to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

While Eurozone inflation fell to 2.8% last month, still above the ECB's target, reduced oil prices contributed to the decrease. On June 11, the ECB raised interest rates due to inflated energy costs.

In Asia, strong demand for AI technology facilitated factory expansions, despite risks such as rising raw material costs. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea saw positive PMI figures, affirming the sector's growth.

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