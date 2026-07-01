Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculations

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures exhibited a cautious start to the second half of 2026, largely influenced by growing uncertainties around peace in the Middle East. Investor attention is also trained on upcoming remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh.

Tehran announced its refusal to meet U.S. envoys dispatched after recent hostilities, suggesting a breakthrough in peace negotiations remains elusive. This persistent conflict has complicated investor assessment, with global energy markets heavily impacted.

Additional economic data showed job openings in the U.S. climbing to a two-year high in May, bolstering labor market stability. The Federal Reserve might thus focus more on inflation control, with traders anticipating at least one rate hike this year. Warsh's new communication strategies and potential policy shifts are under scrutiny at an upcoming international forum.