Canada to Join Eurovision: A Musical Milestone

Canada is set to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, marking its entry as the first new country since Australia in 2025. The European Broadcasting Union confirmed Canada's participation in the semi-finals of the prestigious international music event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Will Participate In The Eurovision Song Contest In | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:40 IST
Canada to Join Eurovision: A Musical Milestone
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In a groundbreaking announcement, Canada will make its debut in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, as confirmed by the competition's organizers.

The European Broadcasting Union stated that Canada will be the first new country to join since Australia's entry in 2025.

Excitement is building as Canada prepares to compete in the semi-finals, bringing a new dimension to the celebrated music event.

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