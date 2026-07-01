Trump's Crypto Millions: A Presidential Windfall

Former President Donald Trump disassociated himself from reports claiming he garnered $1.4 billion in cryptocurrency earnings. He attributed the financial benefits some people are reaping to the thriving U.S. stock market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday He Had Nothing To Do With His Finances After A Report That He Made Billion In Crypto Funds He Said Many People Are Profiting Because The Us Stock Market Is Up | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:13 IST
Trump's Crypto Millions: A Presidential Windfall
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump refuted any involvement with cryptocurrency finances following reports suggesting he accumulated $1.4 billion in crypto wealth. Trump addressed the claims during a public statement on Wednesday.

He highlighted that numerous individuals are witnessing financial gains, attributing this rise to a robust performance in the U.S. stock market.

Despite the allegations surrounding his finances, Trump emphasized he had no direct connection to the purported earnings from cryptocurrencies.

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