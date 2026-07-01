Trump's Crypto Millions: A Presidential Windfall

President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday He Had Nothing To Do With His Finances After A Report That He Made Billion In Crypto Funds He Said Many People Are Profiting Because The Us Stock Market Is Up

Former President Donald Trump refuted any involvement with cryptocurrency finances following reports suggesting he accumulated $1.4 billion in crypto wealth. Trump addressed the claims during a public statement on Wednesday.

He highlighted that numerous individuals are witnessing financial gains, attributing this rise to a robust performance in the U.S. stock market.

Despite the allegations surrounding his finances, Trump emphasized he had no direct connection to the purported earnings from cryptocurrencies.