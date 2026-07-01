Trump's Crypto Millions: A Presidential Windfall
Former President Donald Trump disassociated himself from reports claiming he garnered $1.4 billion in cryptocurrency earnings. He attributed the financial benefits some people are reaping to the thriving U.S. stock market.
Former President Donald Trump refuted any involvement with cryptocurrency finances following reports suggesting he accumulated $1.4 billion in crypto wealth. Trump addressed the claims during a public statement on Wednesday.
He highlighted that numerous individuals are witnessing financial gains, attributing this rise to a robust performance in the U.S. stock market.
Despite the allegations surrounding his finances, Trump emphasized he had no direct connection to the purported earnings from cryptocurrencies.
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