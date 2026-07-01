Trump's Crypto Ventures: A $1.4 Billion Windfall

President Donald Trump has declared he is uninvolved in his personal finances amidst reports that his family's crypto ventures have generated over $1.4 billion in income. His companies reportedly earned $800 million from World Liberty Financial, co-founded by Trump and his sons, according to his 2025 financial disclosure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday He Had Nothing To Do With His Personal Finances | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:23 IST
Trump's Crypto Ventures: A $1.4 Billion Windfall
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, addressing reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, insisted he remains uninvolved in his personal finances despite declaring income exceeding $1.4 billion from his family's crypto ventures.

The disclosure, part of the 2025 financial filings with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, revealed that the Trump companies amassed nearly $800 million from World Liberty Financial, the crypto firm Trump co-founded with his sons. This substantial income included over $520 million from crypto token sales and more than $250 million from disposing of interests in the business.

Trump credited the booming stock market for the widespread profitability, stating, 'I don't get involved... We have funds that run my money.' His remarks were made before departing for North Dakota.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026