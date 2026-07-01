Trump's Crypto Ventures: A $1.4 Billion Windfall

President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday He Had Nothing To Do With His Personal Finances

President Donald Trump, addressing reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, insisted he remains uninvolved in his personal finances despite declaring income exceeding $1.4 billion from his family's crypto ventures.

The disclosure, part of the 2025 financial filings with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, revealed that the Trump companies amassed nearly $800 million from World Liberty Financial, the crypto firm Trump co-founded with his sons. This substantial income included over $520 million from crypto token sales and more than $250 million from disposing of interests in the business.

Trump credited the booming stock market for the widespread profitability, stating, 'I don't get involved... We have funds that run my money.' His remarks were made before departing for North Dakota.