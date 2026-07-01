Supreme Court's Mixed Rulings Shape Trump's Legacy on Executive Power

The U.S. Supreme Court brought an end to a pivotal term heavily focused on legal challenges involving Donald Trump and his administration's assertion of executive power. While the court, maintaining its 6-3 conservative majority, allowed Trump to solidify presidential authority, it delivered key setbacks on significant economic fronts.

In an unprecedented move, the court permitted Trump to dismiss leaders of independent regulatory bodies, overturning the long-standing 1935 Humphrey's Executor ruling. This decision has generated concern about increased political influence in federal agencies, with critics stating it grants powers 'unknown even to the English Crown.'

Despite Trump's triumphs, the Supreme Court maintained barriers against his attempts to exert further economic influence, notably striking down his global tariffs and preserving Federal Reserve independence. As the justices close this term, Trump's legacy remains a complex narrative of executive power expansion with critical legal defeats.