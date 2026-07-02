Asian Markets Drop Amid Chipmaker Sell-Off and US Job Data Anticipation

Asian Shares Skidded On Thursday As Investors Rotated Out Of Chipmakers Following A Stellar Quarter

Asian markets experienced a sharp decline as investors shifted away from chipmakers after an impressive quarter. This movement comes amid heightened anticipation for U.S. jobs data, which might indicate possible interest rate hikes.

Oil prices reached new lows due to successful talks between the U.S. and Iran, affecting trading in Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI, which reported significant losses. Despite this, Hong Kong's Hang Seng saw gains, bucking the regional trend.

Focus remains on U.S. non-farm payrolls expected this Thursday, with economists predicting a range of outcomes. The possibility of a surprise could impact market directions significantly, as traders stay alert to clues on future monetary policy.