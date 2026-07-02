ADB to Open North Pacific Office in Micronesia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will establish a new North Pacific Subregional Office in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), expanding its presence across the Pacific and strengthening support for island nations facing growing development and climate challenges. The new office, which upgrades ADB's existing FSM Pacific Country Office, is expected to begin operations by the end of 2026 and will be led by a regional director. It will serve the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau, bringing ADB closer to governments, communities, businesses, and development partners across the subregion.

Closer presence to improve development delivery

The new office will play a central role in improving project preparation, implementation, portfolio management, policy discussions, capacity building, and emergency response across the North Pacific. ADB Director General for the Pacific Emma Veve said a stronger regional presence will help deliver assistance that better reflects the unique needs of these island nations, while creating opportunities to attract more public and private investment. She added that deeper partnerships and stronger regional cooperation will support resilience, sustainable growth, and long-term prosperity in a region that faces frequent natural disasters, economic shocks, and the challenges of geographically dispersed populations.

Decades of investment continue to grow

ADB has supported development in the North Pacific since 1990, helping countries strengthen public services, improve infrastructure, and promote economic growth. As of 31 March 2026, the bank had committed US$841.11 million to the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau, including financing from the Asian Development Fund. By the end of 2025, its active public sector portfolio included 34 projects worth US$320.5 million, with additional investments expected in the coming years. In June 2026, ADB also approved a US$500,000 grant to help the Federated States of Micronesia recover from Typhoon Sinlaku, which affected around 34,000 people across 42 municipalities, highlighting the bank's continued support during times of crisis.