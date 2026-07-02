Rising Inflation Puts Pressure on Consumer Staples

Yes Securities' Internal Consumer Staples Inflation Index has reported a steep rise in inflation for April and May 2026, with year-on-year rates climbing to 9.7% and 13.2%, respectively. The month-on-month index also saw a considerable increase, underlining an inflationary trend influenced by rising raw material prices.

The uptick is mainly driven by volatile global conditions affecting major commodities such as crude oil and edible oils. Yes Securities noted in its report that the Brent crude index surged significantly, resulting in increased costs for packaging and logistics amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and potential supply disruptions in key maritime routes.

The report emphasized crude oil's pivotal role in inflating costs, as it affects almost every consumer goods firm due to widespread packaging needs. Despite a temporary price correction in June, the broader trend indicates higher costs in related areas. Edible oils like Malaysian Palm Oil have mirrored this inflation trajectory, upheld by factors like Indonesia's biodiesel initiatives, while other agricultural inputs like soybean oil continue their upward trend.

Inflation dynamics are further complicated by currency fluctuations, as the Indian rupee's devaluation adds another layer of cost for imported raw materials. The average USD/INR rate saw a notable increase, exacerbating the already heightened price conditions faced by Indian manufacturers. These developments call for careful monitoring as businesses navigate the intricate landscape of consumer staples inflation.