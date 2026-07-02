Google Loses Final Appeal Against $4B EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union's top court has dismissed Google's appeal against a substantial antitrust fine. Initially set at €4.34 billion by EU regulators eight years ago for Google's anti-competitive practices with its Android system, the fine was later reduced to €4.1 billion. The ruling upholds the penalty for abusing a dominant market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Europes Top Court On Thursday Dismissed Alphabet Unit Googles Fight Against A Record Fine Imposed By Eu Antitrust Regulators Eight Years Ago For Using Its Android Mobile Operating System To Block Rivals The European Commission Had Originally Handed Out A Billion Fine But This Was Subsequently Trimmed To Billion By A Lower Tribunal In The Appeal Brought By Google And Its Parent Company Alphabet Against The Judgment Of The General Court Is Dismissed | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:09 IST
Google Loses Final Appeal Against $4B EU Antitrust Fine
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The European Union's top court upheld a significant antitrust fine against Google on Thursday, rejecting its appeal. This decision concludes the tech giant's legal battle over a penalty originally imposed eight years ago by EU regulators for curtailing competition through its Android operating system.

The European Commission initially levied a €4.34 billion fine, but a lower tribunal reduced it to €4.1 billion in 2022. The Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg confirmed the fine's legitimacy against Google's parent company Alphabet, affirming that Google improperly exploited its dominant position in the market.

This ruling marks the end of case C-738/22 P, known as Google and Alphabet v Commission, underscoring the EU's commitment to enforcing antitrust laws against major tech firms.

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