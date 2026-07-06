Sky's Bid for ITV Set to Shake Up UK's Media Landscape
Sky CEO Dana Strong expressed confidence in gaining governmental and regulatory approval for the £1.6 billion acquisition of ITV’s broadcast channels and streaming service. Strong is optimistic about collaborating with regulatory bodies to finalize the deal, which promises to significantly impact the UK's media sector.
Sky has announced its plans to acquire ITV’s broadcast channels and streaming service for a substantial £1.6 billion, with CEO Dana Strong asserting strong belief in securing the necessary government and regulatory approvals.
The ambitious deal, pivotal to the media landscape, is set to redefine market dynamics, as Sky works closely with regulators to ensure a smooth transaction.
With its parent company Comcast, Sky is poised for a historic expansion, enhancing its media footprint in the UK through this strategic acquisition.