Sky's Bid for ITV Set to Shake Up UK's Media Landscape

Sky CEO Dana Strong expressed confidence in gaining governmental and regulatory approval for the £1.6 billion acquisition of ITV’s broadcast channels and streaming service. Strong is optimistic about collaborating with regulatory bodies to finalize the deal, which promises to significantly impact the UK's media sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sky Ceo Dana Strong Said The Company Was Confident In Winning Approval From Government And Regulators For Its Deal To Buy The Broadcast Channels And Streaming Service Of Britains Itv In A Billion Deal Were Very Confident In The Position And Excited To Work With Government On Getting This Deal Through | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:51 IST
Sky's Bid for ITV Set to Shake Up UK's Media Landscape
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Sky has announced its plans to acquire ITV’s broadcast channels and streaming service for a substantial £1.6 billion, with CEO Dana Strong asserting strong belief in securing the necessary government and regulatory approvals.

The ambitious deal, pivotal to the media landscape, is set to redefine market dynamics, as Sky works closely with regulators to ensure a smooth transaction.

With its parent company Comcast, Sky is poised for a historic expansion, enhancing its media footprint in the UK through this strategic acquisition.

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