AI Regulation in Finance: The FCA's Call for Action

Britains Financial Regulator Has Been Urged To Consider Regulation Of Large Language Models Such As Chatgpt

Britain's financial regulator is under pressure to regulate large language models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. These models significantly influence consumer financial decisions, prompting concerns about emerging system threats.

The review, commissioned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and led by Sheldon Mills, discusses companies' reliance on a narrow range of tech providers, introducing potential system risks. Global regulators are increasingly focused on AI's implications, from cyber risks tied to frontier models like Anthropic's Mythos to agentic systems acting autonomously.

With more than a quarter of UK consumers trusting AI for financial advice, awareness about the protection gap is low. Mills stresses the need to adapt regulations for AI models operating outside current boundaries, while industry leaders highlight the urgency for updated rules as AI usage in financial services grows.