U.S. capital goods orders experienced a robust increase in June, driven significantly by business investments in artificial intelligence, according to the latest report from the Commerce Department. This surge in business spending on technology has contributed significantly to the country's economic resilience.

The growth in core capital goods orders and shipments is a positive sign for the economy, despite persistent challenges from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and lingering tariffs from the Trump administration. AI-related expenditures have helped offset some of these economic drags, supporting manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Economists predict continuous strong growth in equipment spending for the upcoming quarters. Despite risks related to U.S.-Iran hostilities and higher energy prices, businesses remain optimistic, bolstered by fiscal measures that promote capital investment and prospective tax rebates.