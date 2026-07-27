AI Surge Propels U.S. Capital Goods Orders to New Heights

The U.S. saw a significant rise in capital goods orders, spurred by increased business investment in artificial intelligence, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade tariffs. The Commerce Department's report highlights robust demand for electronic products and machinery, indicating sustained economic growth in the second quarter and projected strong growth in equipment spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 21:56 IST
AI Surge Propels U.S. Capital Goods Orders to New Heights
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  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. capital goods orders experienced a robust increase in June, driven significantly by business investments in artificial intelligence, according to the latest report from the Commerce Department. This surge in business spending on technology has contributed significantly to the country's economic resilience.

The growth in core capital goods orders and shipments is a positive sign for the economy, despite persistent challenges from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and lingering tariffs from the Trump administration. AI-related expenditures have helped offset some of these economic drags, supporting manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Economists predict continuous strong growth in equipment spending for the upcoming quarters. Despite risks related to U.S.-Iran hostilities and higher energy prices, businesses remain optimistic, bolstered by fiscal measures that promote capital investment and prospective tax rebates.

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