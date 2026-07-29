UN Experts Renew Call for Justice Over Côte d'Ivoire Toxic Waste Dumping

Twenty years after toxic waste from the M.V. Probo Koala was dumped across Côte d'Ivoire's largest city, United Nations experts are urging governments and companies involved to deliver justice, accountability and compensation for thousands of people whose lives were affected by one of Africa's worst environmental disasters.

The experts said the case remains a powerful example of hazardous waste being transferred to developing countries, causing serious violations of human rights and exposing communities to long-term health and environmental risks.

Toxic waste left devastating human impact

In August 2006, the Probo Koala, a vessel chartered by commodity trading company Trafigura, unloaded toxic waste at the Port of Abidjan. The waste was later dumped by a local contractor at several sites across the city.

Residents living near the dumping locations reported severe health problems, including nausea, headaches, breathing difficulties, eye irritation and skin burns. Official records show that 17 people died after inhaling toxic gases, while more than 100,000 people sought medical treatment in hospitals and health centres during the following months.

UN experts said the disaster violated fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, health, a clean and healthy environment and access to an effective remedy.

Victims still seeking accountability

Many victims have spent years pursuing legal action in Côte d'Ivoire and the United Kingdom in search of compensation. Although around 30,000 claimants reached an out-of-court settlement with Trafigura in the UK, reports indicate that many people never received the compensation intended for them.

The experts also criticised legal settlements that sealed scientific evidence from public view, saying information relating to toxic substances should remain accessible in cases involving public health and environmental harm.

They noted that while Trafigura and its former executives reached financial settlements with authorities, many affected families continue to wait for meaningful justice and reparations.

Court rulings yet to deliver full remedies

In 2010, a Dutch court found Trafigura guilty of illegally exporting toxic waste from Amsterdam and concealing the hazardous nature of the cargo, imposing a $1.3 million criminal fine. The experts said prosecutors did not pursue criminal charges relating to offences committed in Côte d'Ivoire, a decision they believe contributed to continued impunity.

A major legal breakthrough came in 2023, when the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights ruled that serious human rights violations had occurred. The Court ordered several remedies, including the creation of a compensation fund financed by both Trafigura and Côte d'Ivoire to support victims.

UN urges immediate implementation

Nearly three years after the African Court's judgment, the UN experts said many of its orders remain unfulfilled.

They called on all responsible parties to fully implement the ruling without further delay, stressing that access to justice and effective remedies is a core principle of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

The experts said victims should not be forced to wait another generation for accountability after suffering the consequences of one of the world's most significant toxic waste incidents.