Trump's Ultimatum: Bombardier Must Build in the U.S.

President Trump has declared that Bombardier, a Canadian aerospace company, will not be allowed to sell in the U.S. unless it starts manufacturing within the country. Trump criticized Bombardier's products and stressed the need for equal trade practices between the U.S. and Canada amidst ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:18 IST
Trump's Ultimatum: Bombardier Must Build in the U.S.

In a bold statement on Monday, President Donald Trump announced that Canadian-based aerospace company Bombardier must establish manufacturing operations in the United States if it wishes to continue selling its products in the American market.

Trump lambasted the quality of Bombardier's offerings and accused the company of exploiting America financially. He took to Truth Social to voice his displeasure, stating, 'NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!'

This declaration comes amid a deepening trade dispute between the United States and Canada, with Trump demanding fairer trade practices and emphasizing that foreign companies must cease treating America like a 'piggybank.' The situation continues to unfold as both nations navigate complex economic relations.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

Africa’s Resource Wealth Is Creating Two Different Climate Traps

Nigeria’s Digital Payment Surge Is Creating a New Monetary Policy Map

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026