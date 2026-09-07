Trump's Ultimatum: Bombardier Must Build in the U.S.

In a bold statement on Monday, President Donald Trump announced that Canadian-based aerospace company Bombardier must establish manufacturing operations in the United States if it wishes to continue selling its products in the American market.

Trump lambasted the quality of Bombardier's offerings and accused the company of exploiting America financially. He took to Truth Social to voice his displeasure, stating, 'NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!'

This declaration comes amid a deepening trade dispute between the United States and Canada, with Trump demanding fairer trade practices and emphasizing that foreign companies must cease treating America like a 'piggybank.' The situation continues to unfold as both nations navigate complex economic relations.