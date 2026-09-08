Pharma Setbacks and Triumphs: A Health News Roundup

Shares of Swiss multinational Novartis saw a significant dip of over 3% after its highly anticipated cholesterol drug failed to impress in a key study, casting doubts over its potential as a groundbreaking treatment. This development amplifies pressure on future data releases, particularly for a muscle-wasting therapy acquired through Novartis's substantial $12 billion acquisition of Avidity.

Novo Nordisk took a notable step forward, revealing in a late-stage trial that 40.4% of children aged 6 to under 12 treated with semaglutide successfully shed their obesity status after nearly 17 months of adherence. Participating families committed to lifestyle changes, integrating calorie-reduced diets and increased physical activity into daily routines, highlighting the drug's significant impact apart from lifestyle modifications.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk's strategic pivot away from its heart drug ambitions continues, with the company announcing an end to two more trials for ziltivekimab, following earlier disappointing outcomes. The Danish pharmaceutical giant faces increasing challenges as it seeks to diversify beyond its thriving obesity and diabetes products.