Calls for Reform: NATS Faces Scrutiny After Repeated Flight Disruptions

European budget airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair have demanded reforms from Britain's air traffic control provider NATS after a technical fault led to widespread flight disruptions. The criticism follows similar issues in 2023, raising concerns about NATS' ability to manage air traffic effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 00:36 IST
Calls for Reform: NATS Faces Scrutiny After Repeated Flight Disruptions
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European budget carriers Wizz Air and Ryanair have urged a major overhaul of Britain's air traffic control provider, NATS, following a technical glitch that caused significant flight disruptions. Both airlines expressed frustration over what they see as repeated failures by NATS to manage critical infrastructure effectively.

A spokesperson for Wizz Air stated that the continued standstills in the aviation system are unacceptable, calling NATS unfit for its pivotal role. Similarly, Ryanair's Chief Operations Officer, Neal McMahon, criticized NATS, highlighting unfulfilled promises of improved resilience and systems following a collapse in 2023.

In response, NATS announced that measures have been implemeted to address the issue and is working alongside airlines to restore services to normalcy. The Civil Aviation Authority has contacted NATS for a comprehensive report on the incident, emphasizing the need for reliable air traffic control to ensure safety across the UK's airports.

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