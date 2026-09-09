Calls for Reform: NATS Faces Scrutiny After Repeated Flight Disruptions

European budget carriers Wizz Air and Ryanair have urged a major overhaul of Britain's air traffic control provider, NATS, following a technical glitch that caused significant flight disruptions. Both airlines expressed frustration over what they see as repeated failures by NATS to manage critical infrastructure effectively.

A spokesperson for Wizz Air stated that the continued standstills in the aviation system are unacceptable, calling NATS unfit for its pivotal role. Similarly, Ryanair's Chief Operations Officer, Neal McMahon, criticized NATS, highlighting unfulfilled promises of improved resilience and systems following a collapse in 2023.

In response, NATS announced that measures have been implemeted to address the issue and is working alongside airlines to restore services to normalcy. The Civil Aviation Authority has contacted NATS for a comprehensive report on the incident, emphasizing the need for reliable air traffic control to ensure safety across the UK's airports.