Global Oil Crisis: Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices have surged past the $100 a barrel mark, reaching this level for the first time in six weeks, following intensified conflicts between U.S. and Iranian forces. These conflicts have compounded concerns about supply disruptions, raising fears of inflationary pressures and escalating energy costs impacting both consumers and businesses.

The increase in prices accelerated after Iran-backed Houthi attacks set Saudi energy facilities ablaze, intensifying the risk of wider disruptions in the Gulf region. Oil breaking through the $100 barrier indicates the global market's growing vulnerability, with recent disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz exacerbating the situation.

As oil prices rise, the United States has heavily tapped into its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, now at its lowest since 1982, amid reduced Middle East exports due to war in Iran. Persistently high fuel prices pose political risks and could influence key economic factors such as inflation and interest rates.