Public security for pvt entities, pvt for public assets: Cong on CISF cover to RSS offices

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over providing CISF cover to the RSS offices, saying while security is being privatised at airports, private entities like the RSS are provided with public security.

Taking to Twitter, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed 3,000 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posts at airports are to be ''abolished and replaced by private security''.

''But CISF to protect 'Humare Do' and RSS facilities. Private for public assets and Public for private entities. Bizarre!,'' he tweeted. The remark comes after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in the national capital was provided armed CISF cover by the central government.

The main 'Keshav Kunj' office located at Jhandewalan in central Delhi and its camp office located nearby, at 'Udasin Ashram', have been brought under the security cover of the CISF beginning September 1, the officials said.

The force personnel will control the entry and exit of the two building complexes and guards will be posted at vantage points to secure the campus.

The cover was sanctioned by the Union Home Ministry based on inputs shared by central intelligence agencies, official sources said.

The RSS is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already a 'Z plus' category protectee of the VIP security unit of the force and the CISF also secures the Nagpur office of the organisation as part of this security detail, they said.

