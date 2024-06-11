Rajasthan Governor Calls for AI-Driven Agricultural Research

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra underscored the pivotal role of research and innovation in agricultural prosperity. Addressing the 20th convocation of Swami Keshavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Mishra highlighted the significance of focusing on marketing, storage, food processing, and agricultural management.

In an era dominated by information and communication technology, Mishra advocated for the use of artificial intelligence in agricultural education and research. He called on universities to educate farmers on the latest techniques and innovations, stressing the role of digital technology in efficient drought management amid Rajasthan's unpredictable climate.

Governor Mishra also emphasized the need for practical scientific research in the development of organic products and increasing agricultural productivity. He praised the university's advancements in creating new varieties of gram and moth, and encouraged the establishment of innovation centers, incubation hubs, and startups as per the new education policy.

