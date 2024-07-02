Opposition Corners Government Over Examination Paper Leaks

In a heated Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday, opposition members cornered the government over persistent examination paper leaks, underscoring the detrimental impact on young students' futures. Leading the charge, AAP's Raghav Chadha drew a stark comparison, dubbing it 'Indian Paper Leak' alongside the well-known Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

During the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, various members called for a fair probe under the Supreme Court's supervision, casting doubts on the central government's chosen investigating body, the CBI. Congress leader Digvijay Singh intensively criticized the government's inaction and questioned the fairness of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in recent elections.

Moreover, the debate highlighted broader issues like corruption, with Digvijay Singh alleging pre-existing involvement of NTA's head in the Vyapam scam and questioning the credibility of NEET exams. The session also touched on related socioeconomic issues, including unemployment and ineffective utility schemes under BJP rule, emphasizing an urgent need for governmental accountability.

