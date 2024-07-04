Egis Reinforces Support for Quality Education at NeeV
Egis, a global consulting and engineering firm, continues its support for NeeV, a learning center for underserved communities in India, emphasizing quality education with improved infrastructure and academic resources. This initiative aims to empower over 450 students and 43 facilitators, promoting both academic and personal development.
Egis, a leading global consulting, construction, engineering, and operating firm, has reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility by continuing its support for NeeV, a learning center for underserved communities in India, operated by the Bharat Memorial Charitable Trust.
In its second year of support, Egis has enhanced the schooling experience at NeeV, focusing on improving infrastructure, providing expert consultancy services, and supplying essential academic resources. Among these initiatives, a book donation drive has equipped the center with necessary educational materials and stationery.
The initiative aims to cultivate a comprehensive educational environment for over 450 students and 43 facilitators, emphasizing the development of crucial skills such as leadership, communication, and teamwork. This holistic approach not only fosters academic success but also prepares students for the challenges of the 21st century.
