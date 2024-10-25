Australia-India Research: Bridging Continents, Advancing Knowledge

On Friday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the foundational role of research in enhancing the collaboration between Australia and India. Speaking during his visit to the Macquarie Park Innovation District at Sydney's Macquarie University, Pradhan emphasized the significance of bolstering such partnerships.

The Minister engaged with Indian students learning abroad in Australia, hosted by the Group of Eight. These students are pioneering in cutting-edge research areas, including robotics, chemicals, astrophysics, superconductivity, AI-driven manufacturing, healthcare innovation, med-tech, climate change, water management, and urban planning.

In an official statement, Pradhan expressed that the interactions reinforced the necessity for expansive and profound research collaborations between the two nations. He also visited UTS Moore Park, recognizing it as an exemplary integration of university sports programs with elite facilities, promoting comprehensive learning in sports management, research, and healthcare.

