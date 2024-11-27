Left Menu

Amity University: A Benchmark in Happiness-Inducing Education

Amity University Madhya Pradesh received the 'Institution of Happiness - 2024' accolade from QS I-Gauge, emphasizing its commitment to a nurturing educational environment. This recognition underscores the university's dedication to holistic development, emotional well-being, and academic excellence, aligning with its mission to empower students through transformative education.

Amity University Madhya Pradesh has been honored with the prestigious 'Institution of Happiness - 2024' award by QS I-Gauge at the Institution of Happiness Conclave, chaired by prominent spiritual leader Shri Shri Ravi Shankar.

This accolade is a testament to Amity's commitment to fostering a vibrant culture, holistic education, and nurturing environment within its campus, driven by extensive surveys confirming its impact on faculty and students' happiness and well-being.

Lt. Gen. V.K. Sharma, Pro-Chancellor of Amity University Madhya Pradesh, highlighted this recognition as a reflection of their relentless efforts towards academic excellence and emotional growth, reinforcing the institution as a leader in private education and innovation in the region.

