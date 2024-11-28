Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

The admission process for nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 across approximately 1,741 private schools in Delhi commenced on Thursday for the 2025-26 academic year, as confirmed by officials.

According to the Delhi government's Department of Education, the last day to submit registration forms is December 20, with the preliminary admission lists expected to be announced on January 17, 2025. Schools have outlined their criteria, which heavily emphasize proximity, with additional considerations for girl children, single siblings, and minority groups.

To comply with regulations, private schools must reserve 25% of their seats for economically weaker sections and disabled children. The Department has set the age limits for admission, requiring children to be of a specific age by March 31, 2025. Parents can seek assistance from school heads for any admission inquiries between January 18 and January 27, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)