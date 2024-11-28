Left Menu

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

The admission process for nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 in 1,741 private Delhi schools starts for the 2025-26 session. Registration closes on December 20, with lists out on January 17, 2025. Key criteria include proximity, girl child, and minority considerations, with 25% seats reserved for EWS/DG categories and children with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:41 IST
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know
Government Schools in Karnataka Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The admission process for nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 across approximately 1,741 private schools in Delhi commenced on Thursday for the 2025-26 academic year, as confirmed by officials.

According to the Delhi government's Department of Education, the last day to submit registration forms is December 20, with the preliminary admission lists expected to be announced on January 17, 2025. Schools have outlined their criteria, which heavily emphasize proximity, with additional considerations for girl children, single siblings, and minority groups.

To comply with regulations, private schools must reserve 25% of their seats for economically weaker sections and disabled children. The Department has set the age limits for admission, requiring children to be of a specific age by March 31, 2025. Parents can seek assistance from school heads for any admission inquiries between January 18 and January 27, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024