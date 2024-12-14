Telangana's New Diet Plan: Boosting Welfare School Standards

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sharply criticized the former BRS administration for neglecting basic amenities in state-run social welfare residential schools. On Saturday, he declared that his government has boosted funding by 40 percent to enhance the food quality for students, marking a significant shift in priority.

During the launch of a 'common diet plan' at Chilkur, Reddy emphasized the state's commitment to ensuring quality facilities in welfare residential schools. He pointed out that for eight years, 'diet charges'—funds allocated for food—were untouched, underscoring the previous government's lack of focus on essential provisions.

In light of recent incidents where students fell ill from allegedly poor-quality food, Reddy asserted a strict stance on accountability. He pledged regular visits to the schools and promised decisive action against those failing to uphold food standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)