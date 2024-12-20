Left Menu

Colleges Urge Quick Return Amid Trump Travel Uncertainty

U.S. colleges urge international students to return before Trump's inauguration due to potential travel bans. Past travel bans affected students from several countries, and uncertainty looms over possible new restrictions. Schools and students are prepared to mitigate risks associated with potential visa complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Concord | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:58 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A growing number of U.S. colleges are advising international students to return to campus before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. With concerns over potential travel bans similar to those during Trump's first term, educational institutions are urging this precautionary measure.

The advisories, issued by more than a dozen schools, arise despite the uncertainty surrounding Trump's forthcoming policies. Campuses, including Ivy League institutions such as Harvard and Brown, are striving to shelter international students from possible implications of visa complications tied to Trump's prior executive orders.

Historically, tens of thousands were affected by Trump's initial travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries. As worries mount, international students, like Jacky Li from the University of California, Berkeley, feel compelled to plan their travel home with caution as geopolitical tensions simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

