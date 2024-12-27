Revolutionizing Talent Development: IIT Madras Partners with Renault Nissan Tech

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has taken a significant step by joining forces with the Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd. This partnership aims to provide students with vital internship and placement opportunities, according to an official statement made on Friday.

The collaboration is designed to bolster the academic journey of around 35,000 students currently enrolled in the institution's BS Degree programs. By offering mentorship, viva sessions, and leadership talks led by experts from Renault Nissan Tech, IIT Madras aspires to blend academic learning with real-world industry exposure.

Additionally, this partnership will facilitate employees of Renault Nissan Tech to further their knowledge through courses offered by IIT Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education. The MoU reflects a shared commitment to fostering an ecosystem that elevates both student potential and professional advancement in the ever-evolving automotive and technology landscape.

