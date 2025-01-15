Bayer Ordered to Pay $100 Million in PCB Contamination Case

A Washington state jury has delivered a $100 million verdict against Bayer, believing the company accountable for illnesses linked to PCB exposure at a school near Seattle. Despite the ruling, Bayer was not found liable for 11 other claimants alleging similar injuries.

The decision follows an extensive trial, one of many in which Bayer is being scrutinized for PCB contamination at the Sky Valley Education Center. The case surfaced after over 200 individuals, including students and faculty, reported severe health problems attributed to PCBs, historically produced by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2018.

Monsanto maintains that the PCB levels at the site were too low to cause harm, and intends to challenge the verdict through post-trial motions and potentially further appeals. Previous trials have cumulatively resulted in over $1.5 billion in damages, with several decisions either reduced or overturned upon appeal.

