IIM Kozhikode Welcomes 17th EPGP Batch with Record Diversity

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, in conjunction with TimesPro, has unveiled its 17th batch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP), welcoming 548 students, marking a notable milestone in executive education.

This year, the representation of female participants climbs to a record 26%, showcasing the program's focus on gender diversity. The cohort encompasses professionals from more than 150 organizations, notably within industries such as IT, Aerospace, and Banking, lending to its diverse and experienced demographic.

Aspirants were encouraged by Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of the Capacity Building Commission, to adapt a learning mindset and harness opportunities for a self-reliant India, as the country continues to stake its claim on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)