Debate Over DNB Course Restrictions Sparks Legal Challenge

The Delhi High Court is set to examine a plea challenging the two-year restriction placed on candidates who resign from a DNB post diploma course. The regulation, imposed by the National Board of Examination (NBE), has garnered criticism for being arbitrary and encroaching on fundamental rights.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has issued a notice to the NBE following a petition filed by an aggrieved candidate. The petitioner argues that the restriction disregards exceptional circumstances such as workplace verbal abuse and torture, leading to his resignation.

Represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, the petitioner alleges that despite raising complaints about the hostile environment at his hospital, no remedial action was taken. The plea urges that the rule be deemed unconstitutional, allowing affected candidates to partake in future DNB counselling or examinations.

