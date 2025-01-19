Left Menu

Debate Over DNB Course Restrictions Sparks Legal Challenge

The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea against a rule barring candidates who resigned from a DNB post diploma course from rejoining for two years. The petitioner argues this restriction, detailed in the Diplomate of National Board handbook, is arbitrary and infringes on fundamental rights, citing instances of verbal abuse and difficult working conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is set to examine a plea challenging the two-year restriction placed on candidates who resign from a DNB post diploma course. The regulation, imposed by the National Board of Examination (NBE), has garnered criticism for being arbitrary and encroaching on fundamental rights.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has issued a notice to the NBE following a petition filed by an aggrieved candidate. The petitioner argues that the restriction disregards exceptional circumstances such as workplace verbal abuse and torture, leading to his resignation.

Represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, the petitioner alleges that despite raising complaints about the hostile environment at his hospital, no remedial action was taken. The plea urges that the rule be deemed unconstitutional, allowing affected candidates to partake in future DNB counselling or examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

