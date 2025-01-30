Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump's pick for the Commerce Department, highlighted his commitment to tough trade measures during his confirmation hearing. He proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico to address fentanyl issues while promising measures to slow China's progress in AI.

Lutnick stressed the need for country-specific trade policies to foster reciprocity and fairness, aligning with Trump's broader tariff strategy. He emphasized improved U.S. access to Canadian dairy markets and stricter U.S. export controls.

Despite his business background, Lutnick is set to resign from leadership roles to avoid conflicts, reiterating U.S. dedication to maintaining superiority in technology and commerce. Canada's response and U.S.-EU trade relations also featured prominently during the hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)