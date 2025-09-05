Left Menu

Himachal PWD Pioneers Skill Development with New Training Calendar

The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department has launched its annual training calendar to enhance the skills and knowledge of its officers. The initiative focuses on technical training, capacity building, and modern engineering techniques, aiming to address infrastructure challenges and equip officers for future responsibilities.

Shimla | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:12 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department has unveiled its annual training calendar, a strategic move to bolster the skills of its officers in response to evolving technological challenges. Aimed at capacity building, the calendar focuses on enhancing both financial and technical competencies.

Launched by PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain, the initiative targets employees at the Sub-Divisional Officer level and above. It offers extensive training across services to fine-tune professional skills. Officers will receive specialized technical education from institutions like IITs, NITs, and other national engineering authorities.

Training will address crucial areas such as road safety, sustainable development, and modern construction technologies. By integrating digital tools and modern survey techniques, the program plans to elevate the professional acumen of around 400 senior officers in its initial phase.

