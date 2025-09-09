Bridging Educational Gaps: Empowering Anganwadi Centers in Rural UP

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has voiced concerns about the lack of resources in Sitapur district's anganwadi centers. Addressing the 23rd convocation of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University, she underscored the need for technological access and improved facilities for children.

Patel pointed out that 200 anganwadi centers are under-resourced and urged society to fund and supply necessary tools for these pivotal educational establishments. She announced AKTU's provision of 100 kits aimed at enhancing resources for 300 centers in the district, emphasizing society's role in this endeavor.

Highlighting the disparity between urban and rural areas, Patel advocated for reliable electricity and technology access for village students. She applauded the graduating students, emphasizing their role in serving the nation, and praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his inspiring achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)