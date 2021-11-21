Swachh Survekshan 2021: Latur gets GFC-3 star, ODF ++ ranking
Latur city in Maharashtra was awarded GFC-3 star ranking and ODF++ status in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2021 survey, an official said on Sunday.
Latur Mayor Vikrant Gojamunde said the city had improved its ranking in the survey from 138 last year to 38 this time due to the hard work put in by citizens, civic staff and officials.
''I requested the dignitaries present on the dais (during the award ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday) to hand over the award to Latabai Rasal, a representative of sanitary workers from Latur. It was a proud moment,'' he added.
