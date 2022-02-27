Left Menu

Tennis-Emotional Swiatek voices support for Ukraine after Doha title win

Poland's Swiatek stormed to a 6-2 6-0 victory in the Doha final, beating fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in 64 minutes on Saturday and ending the Estonian's nine-match win streak. "I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine," an emotional Swiatek, on the verge of tears, said on court following her victory.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:22 IST
Newly crowned Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek lent her support to the people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, saying she found it hard to picture a conflict so close to her homeland. Poland's Swiatek stormed to a 6-2 6-0 victory in the Doha final, beating fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in 64 minutes on Saturday and ending the Estonian's nine-match win streak.

"I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine," an emotional Swiatek, on the verge of tears, said on court following her victory. "Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn't even imagine stuff like that happening in the country next to me. I hope everybody will be safe in the end."

