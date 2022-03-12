Filmfare Awards Bangla to be held on March 17

The fifth edition of the Filmfare Awards Bangla will be organised on March 17 to honour the best cinematic works in the Bengali film industry.

During a virtual press conference here on Saturday, the organisers of the award function said, the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2021 function will witness big names of the Bengali film industry walking the red carpet, where the most representative works of 2021 will be feted.

Popular Tollywood actors Abir Chatterjee, Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini Sarkar will host the programme.

Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee will pay tribute to the late Bappi Lahiri, followed by individual performances by Dev and other actors such as Ushasi Ray, Trina Saha, Swastika Dutta, and singers Akriti Kakar, Rupankar Bagchi and Iman Chakraborty.

On behalf of organisers, Deepak Lamba said, “Filmfare and Bengal go back a long way in the history of Indian cinema. This land has produced gems, both people and films, which have gone on to garner global fame and recognition.'' While the Filmfare Awards had become a landmark event for decades, awarding the best in Bollywood in different categories, the regional edition of the same award began here five years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)