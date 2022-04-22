Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans; The King lives! Elvis impersonators return to Australian town and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rapper A$AP Rocky taken into custody in LA in connection to shooting

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky was taken into custody in connection to a November 2021 shooting as he arrived from Barbados at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, NBC News reported. Los Angeles Police Department officers and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the 33-year-old artist who arrived on a private plane from the Caribbean island where he was vacationing with his girlfriend pop singer Rihanna, the network reported.

New Mexico slams 'Rust' movie firm for 'willful' safety failure

New Mexico on Wednesday fined Rust Movie Productions LLC the maximum amount possible and blasted the company for "willful" safety lapses leading to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year during the filming of Western "Rust." An investigation by the state's worker safety agency, which fined the company $137,000, found that the production firm knew firearm safety procedures were not being followed and demonstrated "plain indifference" to the hazards, the New Mexico Environment Department said in a statement.

Alec Baldwin's lawyer says state's 'Rust' shooting probe clears actor

A lawyer for Alec Baldwin said on Thursday that an investigation by New Mexico has cleared his client of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," pointing out that its report stated the actor believed his gun held only dummy rounds. New Mexico's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau on Wednesday released the findings of a six-month investigation of the shooting during the filming of the Western movie last October. It blasted Rust Movie Productions LLC for "willful" safety lapses leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and fined the company $137,000, the maximum amount possible.

The King lives! Elvis impersonators return to Australian town

Thousands of hip-shaking Elvis Presley impersonators and fans of the late King of Rock and Roll returned on Thursday to the Elvis Festival in the Australian country town of Parkes for the first time in more than two years. Now in its 29th year, the Parkes Elvis Festival was cancelled in 2021 because of COVID-19, which also pushed back the event this year from January, Presley's birthday month, to April.

Kapow! U.S. comic book stars raise money for Ukraine refugees

Like Batman forming the Justice League of superheroes, or Iron Man helping assemble the Avengers, comic book editor Scott Dunbier needed to put together a team of stars. The call went out and Dunbier quickly signed up the biggest names in the U.S. comic book industry to collaborate on a special anthology to raise money for Ukrainian war refugees.

Johnny Depp describes 'monster' in texts shown at defamation case

Lawyers for Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard questioned the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star on Thursday in his defamation case, showing jurors text messages in which Depp referred to a "monster" inside him that he kept in check. Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million in a Virginia court after she accused him of abuse. He has argued that Heard was the one who became violent in the relationship.

Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans

Netflix Inc said inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted deeper losses ahead, marking an abrupt shift in fortune for a streaming company that thrived during the pandemic. The company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion took a toll, resulting in the loss of 700,000 members.

Warner Bros Discovery to shut down CNN+ streaming service

Warner Bros Discovery announced on Thursday it would shut down its CNN+ streaming news service less than a month after its highly touted launch. The service, which sought to capitalize on the popularity of streaming video and the growth of digital news subscriptions, will cease operations on April 30. The executive who helped design CNN's streaming strategy, Andrew Morse, also will depart.

