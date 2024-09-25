Left Menu

Civil Society Unites for Peace: 'Sadbhavna March' in Shimla

Civil society members have announced a 'Sadbhavna March' on September 27 to promote peace amid rising communal tensions in Shimla due to a recent mosque controversy. The march aims to protest against the division between communities and restore harmony, impacting the town's image and tourism economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Members of civil society have announced plans for a 'Sadbhavna March' on September 27 to spread a message of peace and harmony. This action comes in response to rising communal tensions triggered by a recent mosque controversy in Shimla.

Addressing a press conference, former Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Sanjay Chauhan urged the public to gather near the DC Office in Shimla at 11 am on September 27. He emphasized that the march, led by ordinary citizens, aims to protest against efforts to create animosity among different communities.

Chauhan highlighted that Shimla has a long history of communal harmony, where people of various religions and backgrounds coexist peacefully. He warned that the current tensions not only tarnish Shimla's reputation but also adversely affect its tourism business and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

