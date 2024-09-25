Telugu Lyricist Chandrabose Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Left Menu

Renowned Telugu lyricist Chandrabose met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday. Known for over 25 years in the industry, Chandrabose's accolades include an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR. The song's action sequence features in the Oscar 2024 video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:54 IST
Chandrabose meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Telugu film lyricist Chandrabose held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Chandrabose, celebrated for his lyrics and singing in Telugu cinema, embarked on his career in 1995 with the film Taj Mahal, marking over 25 years of contributions to the industry.

Among Chandrabose's major accolades are an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster movie RRR (2022). The song clinched the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023, with composer MM Keeravani and Chandrabose receiving the honor on behalf of the film's team.

'Naatu Naatu' had previously secured the Golden Globe Award in the 'Best Original Song' category. Additionally, a gripping action sequence from RRR has been featured in the Oscar 2024 video compilation.(ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

