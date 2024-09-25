Telugu Lyricist Chandrabose Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Renowned Telugu film lyricist Chandrabose held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Chandrabose, celebrated for his lyrics and singing in Telugu cinema, embarked on his career in 1995 with the film Taj Mahal, marking over 25 years of contributions to the industry.

Among Chandrabose's major accolades are an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster movie RRR (2022). The song clinched the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023, with composer MM Keeravani and Chandrabose receiving the honor on behalf of the film's team.

'Naatu Naatu' had previously secured the Golden Globe Award in the 'Best Original Song' category. Additionally, a gripping action sequence from RRR has been featured in the Oscar 2024 video compilation.(ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)