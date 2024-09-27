Uttar Pradesh Emerges as Religious and Spiritual Tourism Hub
Uttar Pradesh has become a major destination for religious and spiritual tourism, welcoming over 46 crore tourists last year. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributes this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The state boasts rich cultural heritage and eco-tourism spots, drawing global visitors and creating numerous employment opportunities.
Uttar Pradesh, a burgeoning hub for religious and spiritual tourism, saw an influx of over 46 crore tourists last year, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking on World Tourism Day, Adityanath hailed the state's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Next year's Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is expected to attract more than 40 crore devotees. Uttar Pradesh boasts several tourism circuits like Ramayana, Krishna, Buddhist, and Jain, making it a global tourist magnet.
Adityanath cited infrastructure improvements and diverse attractions—from heritage sites like the Lakshmibai Fort and eco-tourism spots like Dudhwa—as key contributors to the state's growing appeal.
