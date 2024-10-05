Left Menu

Legacy of Gandhi: Inspiring a Global Movement for Change

A seminar at Durban's Phoenix Settlement explored how Mahatma Gandhi's principles can address today's global issues. Scholars and activists emphasized educating the youth on Gandhian values as pathways of hope and empowerment. The event celebrated Gandhi's legacy and initiatives for racial integration and social justice.

  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a thought-provoking seminar at Durban's Phoenix Settlement, experts from around the globe deliberated on the enduring relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's principles in tackling contemporary global challenges.

The event, which commemorated Gandhi's birthday, featured talks from scholars and activists who shared insights on implementing Gandhian values for today's youth.

As part of a five-day celebration, the seminar emphasized integrating Gandhi's legacy into education and social projects, aiming to foster racial harmony and empower communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

