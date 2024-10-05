Legacy of Gandhi: Inspiring a Global Movement for Change

In a thought-provoking seminar at Durban's Phoenix Settlement, experts from around the globe deliberated on the enduring relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's principles in tackling contemporary global challenges.

The event, which commemorated Gandhi's birthday, featured talks from scholars and activists who shared insights on implementing Gandhian values for today's youth.

As part of a five-day celebration, the seminar emphasized integrating Gandhi's legacy into education and social projects, aiming to foster racial harmony and empower communities.

