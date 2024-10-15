Left Menu

The Timeless Artistry of SH Raza Continues to Enthrall

SH Raza's renowned Bindu Germination and Village Series continue to captivate audiences, as showcased in a collection preserved by the family of late Shri Harish Khullar. This notable compilation highlights the depth and diversity of Raza's work, bridging traditional Indian themes with modernist abstraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:57 IST
New Delhi [India] October 11: SH Raza's timeless artistry continues to fascinate art lovers globally with an impressive showcase of his famous Bindu Germination and Village Series. The collection, part of Shri Harish Khullar's legacy, provides an insightful look at one of India's most revered artists.

The Bindu Germination series stands out as a pivotal phase in Raza's career, intertwining color, form, and symbolism. The 'bindu' represents the universe and Indian spirituality, portrayed through vibrant colors and geometric designs that leave audiences mesmerized.

Raza's Village Series pays homage to India's rural landscape, encapsulating its charm and vibrancy with intricate details. The preservation of these pieces by Shri Harish Khullar's family underscores their commitment to maintaining cultural heritage.

